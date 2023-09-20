Met Police: Kensington attempted jewellery robbery prompts appeal
Two people tried to steal a suitcase filled with £100,000 of jewellery from a woman in a London street, police say.
The woman, in her 80s, was stopped by the unknown suspects in Kensington, west London, on 19 August, and they took the suitcase from her vehicle.
Two male passers-by saw the incident, and subsequently stopped and challenged one of the suspects, causing them to drop the goods and run off.
The Met Police is appealing for those witnesses to come forward.
'Important information'
Det Con Will Wigzell, from the Met's Flying Squad, said the two men were "key to the case".
"This was a targeted attack on a vulnerable woman," he said.
"The jewellery was thankfully recovered but we still urgently need to find the suspects.
"From our inquiries we believe that the two men who witnessed this incident hold important information and we urge them to come forward to help us with our investigations and to help us to solve this crime."
The attempted robbery happened at about 17:00 BST on Elgin Road, just off Kensington Park Road.
One of the suspects was stopped by the witnesses as they reached Ladbroke Road.
"It was thanks to them (the witnesses) that the jewellery was returned and we would like to hear any other information that they can share that could help," Det Con Will Wigzell added.
