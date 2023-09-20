Kilburn: Three arrested after fire at block of flats
Three people have been arrested after a fire at a block of flats in north west London on Monday night.
Two men, aged 32 and 45, and a woman, 42, were arrested in connection with the blaze, the Met Police said.
About 60 firefighters tackled the fire on Kilburn Square, Kilburn, after they received 78 calls.
Detectives are investigating the cause of the fire after half of a flat on the 13th floor of the 15-storey block was alight.
Emergency services were called to the scene at 18:43 BST and the fire was brought under control by 20:09, a London Fire Brigade spokesperson said.
The building was evacuated and no injuries were reported.
