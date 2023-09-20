Harrow Council backs down over duck-feeding ban plan
Plans to fine people for feeding the ducks in any part of a north-west London park have been watered down.
Harrow Council had proposed fining people who feed the birds but has now chosen to allocate a designated place in the park for duck-feeding.
Under a proposed public space protection order (PSPO), an outright ban on feeding the ducks in Pinner Memorial Park had been suggested.
Perpetrators could have been hit with a £100 fine.
The council had said duck-feeding creates a "public health nuisance", but residents argued a ban would deny them the "simplest of joys".
'Ridiculous'
Pinner Memorial Park will now have a "dedicated bird-feeding area" near the pond. It is expected to be introduced early next year.
Hugh Brown, who previously raised concerns about the planned ban, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): "While I'm pleased that Harrow Council has watered down its ridiculous duck-feeding ban, it's a shame that other equally unfair and draconian proposals remain unchanged."
Other parks in the borough will not have dedicated bird-feeding areas until they have all been individually assessed.
Meanwhile, Newham Council has faced criticism for fining pensioners £150 for feeding birds in one of the borough's parks.
Councillor Areeq Chowdhury told a meeting of the east London council on Monday that some users of Star Park had been hit with the fines under the charge of "fly-tipping".
"I have no doubt that there are good reasons for the public to not feed birds, however these fines seem punitive," Mr Chowdhury said.
In a published response, the council said feeding birds could encourage vermin such as rats to congregate in large numbers.
The council added that any bird-feeders who had received a fixed penalty notice for fly-tipping would be reissued one under "littering". It added that any penalty notice charge would be reduced from £150 to £100 if paid within 14 days.
