Met Police: Haringey stabbing sparks murder investigation

Upper Tollington ParkGoogle
Police were called to Upper Tollington Park at 04:00 BST

A murder investigation has started after a man was stabbed in north London.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to Upper Tollington Park, near Finsbury Park in Haringey, at 04:00 BST.

The victim, believed to be 52, died at the scene.

Det Ch Sup Caroline Haines said: "We will do everything we can to identify those responsible for this horrendous crime."

Detectives in the Specialist Crime department have been informed and are investigating, the Met said.

A crime scene and road closures are in place, with an increased police presence in the area.

Det Ch Sup Haines, lead for policing in Haringey, added: "Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has lost his life.

"If you saw anything that you think might help our investigation, I urge you to approach those officers and tell them what you know."

