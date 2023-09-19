Met Police: Haringey stabbing sparks murder investigation
A murder investigation has started after a man was stabbed in north London.
The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to Upper Tollington Park, near Finsbury Park in Haringey, at 04:00 BST.
The victim, believed to be 52, died at the scene.
Det Ch Sup Caroline Haines said: "We will do everything we can to identify those responsible for this horrendous crime."
Detectives in the Specialist Crime department have been informed and are investigating, the Met said.
A crime scene and road closures are in place, with an increased police presence in the area.
Det Ch Sup Haines, lead for policing in Haringey, added: "Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has lost his life.
"If you saw anything that you think might help our investigation, I urge you to approach those officers and tell them what you know."
