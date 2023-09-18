Kilburn: Residents evacuated following fire at block of flats
About 60 firefighters have tackled a blaze at a block of flats in north west London.
Half of a flat on the 13th floor of a 15-storey block was alight on Kilburn Square in Kilburn, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.
The building was evacuated and no injuries have been reported.
The LFB said that due to it being a "very visible fire", the 999 control room received 78 calls alerting them to the incident.
Brent Council posted on social media that residents had been evacuated and a rest centre had been set up at a civic centre for anyone needing shelter.
Emergency services were alerted to the fire at 18:43 BST and it was brought under control by 20:09 BST, an LFB spokesperson said.
