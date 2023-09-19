Highgate: Man seriously injured in e-bike fire
- Published
A man was seriously injured when his electric bike caught fire while charging in a bedroom.
London Fire Brigade (LFB) said the victim suffered burns to several parts of his body while trying to tackle the blaze with an extinguisher.
The fire happened in Highgate, north London, on 12 September.
The brigade said the victim, believed to be a food delivery rider, was using a charger he bought from an online marketplace just a day earlier.
An image released by LFB shows a bag used by riders for delivery company Deliveroo attached to the back of the charred bike.
LFB says the risk of an e-bike fire is "much greater" if users fail to buy the correct charger from a reputable seller.
Deputy commissioner Dom Ellis said: "We strongly recommend calling us immediately if there is a fire, but particularly if it involves your e-bike or e-scooter."
Mr Ellis said e-bike could be "ferocious" and difficult to put out.
E-bikes are often used by delivery riders eager to make journeys as quickly as possible as they earn money based on the number of customers they serve.
Mr Ellis said: "We recognise the many benefits e-bikes bring to travel in our city, but the stark reality is that some of these vehicles are proving to be incredibly dangerous, particularly if they have been modified with second-hand products or if batteries are used with the wrong chargers.
"We fear we will continue to see a high level of these fires unless urgent research takes place into the causes of these battery fires."
PA Media has asked Deliveroo for a comment.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk