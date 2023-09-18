Wormwood Scrubs: Self-inflicted death inquests taking too long - MP
Lessons are not being learnt from self-inflicted deaths at a west London jail because inquests are being delayed, the government has been warned.
Labour MP Andy Slaughter believes investigations into deaths at HMP Wormwood Scrubs are taking too long.
There were 10 self-inflicted deaths at the Victorian prison between 2018 and 2022, according to official figures.
Prisons minister Damian Hinds said he was "absolutely determined" to reduce levels of self-harm.
Mr Slaughter, the MP for Hammersmith, said he believed a backlog at coroners' courts meant important lessons that could be learnt from inquests were being delayed, potentially risking further harm to prisoners.
In Parliament, Mr Slaughter has raised the case of Wormwood Scrubs inmate Luke Clarke, 38, who was found dead in his cell in April 2020.
'Unacceptably high'
An inquest held this summer found "inadequate care, fear and confusion" contributed to his death, Mr Slaughter told MPs.
"What is the Ministry of Justice doing to prevent the unacceptable level of self-inflicted and avoidable death in prison, and what is it doing to speed up the inquest process?"
Mr Hinds replied that self-harm rates at the jail were "unacceptably high".
"We are working very closely with the National Health Service, who of course provide mental health support in prisons, and I am absolutely determined that we bring levels of self-harm down," the minister said.
Speaking to the PA news agency, Mr Slaughter warned: "We have got six more of those inquests to come of people who, since Luke died three years ago, have taken their own lives in the Scrubs."
Ministry of Justice figures show a small but consistent number of self-inflicted deaths at the jail as far back as 1978, with a similar picture in other prisons.
A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: "We want to see far fewer self-inflicted deaths and self-harm in custody, which is why we have increased staff training on self-harm prevention, are working with the NHS to improve mental healthcare and fund the Samaritans."
The spokesperson added that work was being done to reduce coroners' caseloads and speed up inquests.
