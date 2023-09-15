O2 Academy Brixton can reopen once conditions are met - council
The O2 Academy Brixton can reopen once it has met 77 "extensive and robust" conditions "designed to promote public safety", Lambeth Council has said.
The south London music venue's licence was suspended last December after two people were killed when fans without tickets tried to force their way in.
The council held a two-day licencing hearing this week on whether the venue should be allowed to reopen.
During the hearings the Met called for a different firm to run the venue.
