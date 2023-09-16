Wally Bird sculpture returned to Ealing Council 16 years after theft
A £30,000 sculpture that was stolen from a west London gallery 16 years ago has been recovered.
The Wally Bird statue, which dates back to 1894, was taken in 2007 from Ealing Council's Pitzhanger Manor House.
Insurer Zurich UK said it was part of a £288,000 collection made by Southall sculptors that was stolen in two separate break-ins.
Jonathan Oates, archivist for Ealing Council, said it was "great" it had been returned "to its rightful place".
The artwork was made by the Martin brothers, four pottery manufacturers whose work was known as Martinware.
Wally Bird sculptures were among their most famous works, known for their large beaks and feet, human-like heads and humorous expressions.
Sixteen pieces from the council's Martinware collection were first stolen from Southall Library in May 2005, with a further 24 items taken from the manor house in March 2007.
The Wally Bird is the third piece of stolen pottery to be recovered after two other items were found two years ago.
It was spotted in an auction catalogue by a researcher working with Christopher Marinello, lawyer and expert in tracing stolen art.
Mr Marinello negotiated the unconditional return of the piece and provided his services free of charge to Ealing Council.
'Rare art piece'
Paul Redington, from public sector insurer Zurich Municipal, said it was "remarkable" the sculpture had been recovered.
"We're delighted this Wally Bird is back in the council's possession, and the community can once again appreciate this rare art piece," he said.
Zurich had paid out £288,000 following the two thefts.
Despite the missing pottery being recovered, the insurance firm has waived a requirement for the insurance settlement to be repaid.
