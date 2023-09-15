Raac: Stepney All Saints School closes over concrete concerns
A secondary school in east London has been forced to close two weeks into the school year after potentially unsafe concrete was found within its building.
Stepney All Saints School in Stepney Green was advised to shut by the Department for Education (DfE).
Surveys have been carried out at schools following a change in guidance on reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac).
But a sign outside the building said it was closed "until further notice" and all lessons would take place online.
The DfE advised the school to shut on Thursday.
A spokesperson for the government department said: "We know this will be a difficult time for parents and pupils, which is why we will continue to work with the Diocese and Stepney All Saints School to support them to put mitigations in place so that pupils can return to the classroom as soon possible."
The school, including its sixth form, has about 1,500 pupils, according to a 2021 Ofsted report.
Bethnal Green and Bow MP Rushanara Ali said the secretary of state for education had "serious questions to answer" over Raac in schools.
She questioned why the government allowed pupils to attend the school for the first two weeks of term "if it has now been deemed unsafe".
The DfE spokesperson said: "We have been working at pace to identify and support all schools with Raac.
"Whilst we will always endeavour to work with schools to continue with face-to-face learning, pupil and staff's safety must come first. As a result, a very small number of impacted schools have needed to turn to remote learning for a short period of time."
The department said it had sent a project director to support the school.
