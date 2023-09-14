Road in Eltham closed by unusually large sinkhole

Red sign with "road closed" written on it
A local wag appears to have corrected the road-closure sign

A large sinkhole in south-east London has resulted in a closed road and brought forth a local sense of humour.

A warning sign erected near the hole has been lightly doctored to read "Road Closed (Gone)".

Greenwich Council confirmed that Dunvegan Road will be closed "for at least a few weeks" and diversions will remain in place.

It said it is investigating the cause of the sinkhole and will be visiting neighbouring businesses.

The hole was discovered by locals on Monday

