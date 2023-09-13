Croydon stabbing: Man killed in daylight attack
- Published
A 20-year-old man has been stabbed to death in south London.
The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to reports of people fighting on North Walk in New Addington, Croydon, shortly after 18:00 BST on Tuesday.
Two men were found nearby with stab wounds, the force added.
One man died at the scene and the second was taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.
A man, 20, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Det Insp Jason Fitzpatrick, said: "This fatal attack happened in daylight and I'm sure it would have been witnessed by a number of people."
He said detectives were examining CCTV and urged any witnesses to come forward to police.
Supt Mitch Carr said: "The local community will share our shock and concerns following this tragic loss of a young life."
He added that additional officers have been deployed to the area.