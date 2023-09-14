Raac: Redbridge school forced into daily concrete inspections
An east London school is having to regularly inspect 53 different parts of its building over uncertainty that Raac is present.
Coppice Primary in Redbridge had not responded to a Department for Education (DfE) Raac survey, so has not yet been identified as an impacted school.
Redbridge Council is paying to send a surveyor to inspect the school and others.
The council has urged the government to cover the cost.
The DfE said it is "ramping up" the inspection of schools and mitigation costs would be covered.
Clare Pike, the executive head at Coppice Primary School, said that they have had to removed ceiling tiles in many parts of the building to allow regular visual inspections.
"The problem is we don't know what's under the various parts of the school," she told BBC London.
Despite not knowing if the building has Raac, the school has remained open as it had work done to its roof in the summer and no problems were identified.
Ms Pike added: "We're dealing with the unknown, we're untrained people being asked to do something that is actually impossible for us."
She believes the current situation is something that the government could have planned better for.
The headteacher said that if Raac is identified within the building, the school has the space and resources to close certain parts and remain open safely.
The school sent pictures to the DfE of the suspected Raac on 7 September and is awaiting a reply.
Redbridge Council leader Jas Athwal asked the government to "make it good" and cover any expenditure by local authorities inspecting schools within their area.
"I'm not prepared to let my children here in Redbridge to be under any risk," the councillor said.
A DfE spokesperson said where Raac is confirmed in a school it will cover the cost of capital mitigations, such as temporary accommodation.
The department said it is also helping to put in these mitigation "as quickly as possible".
"Where schools, colleges and maintained nursery schools need additional help with revenue costs, like transport to other locations or temporarily renting a local hall or office, we are actively engaging with every school affected to put appropriate support in place," the spokesperson added.
