Thames Water: London homes and businesses hit with water issues
Thousands were left with no water or low pressure in south-west London due to a fault, Thames Water said.
The company said the problems were caused by a power supply issue at its west London treatment works.
Some schools and libraries closed due to a lack of water.
Thames Water said power had been restored and water was returning across the area. "But it will take time for our system to fully refill," the company added.
'Asking for answers'
St Richard Reynolds College in Twickenham was among those that closed, posting on social media that it had "no option".
Sheen Mount Primary School, near Richmond Park, told BBC London it was also forced to shut as the building was getting an "intermittent" water supply.
Richmond upon Thames Libraries said some branches were closed and apologised for any inconvenience caused.
London mayor Sadiq Khan said: "We are in touch with Thames Water and asking for the answers Londoners want about why this has happened and how to ensure it does not happen again."
