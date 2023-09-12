Peckham: Protest after woman restrained in cosmetics shop
A protest has broken out near a cosmetics shop after a video circulated of a woman inside the premises being restrained by a staff member.
Hundreds of people gathered outside the shop on Rye Lane in Peckham.
The BBC is not showing the video of the incident for legal reasons.
Police said a woman had been arrested on suspicion of assault and bailed. BBC reporter Guy Lynn said he had been told of previous tensions between the black community and some local shopkeepers.
The road was closed for a time due to the protest but has since reopened. The Metropolitan Police is urging people to remain calm.
'Thorough investigation'
Det Ch Supt Seb Adjei-Addoh said: "We know people will be concerned about the video circulating online of incident in a shop.
"Our officers attended [the shop] on Monday and continue to investigate the full circumstances of what has taken place. The investigation will include reviewing the actions of everyone involved.
"I would like to thank people in our local community for remaining calm and giving us the time to conduct a thorough investigation."If you have information that may help us I would urge you to get in touch."
Marlon Kameka said he joined Tuesday's protest to show "solidarity with black women".
He told BBC London: "Women are at the bottom of the hierarchy, especially black women, and it's about time we changed that."
At the scene
Guy Lynn, BBC London News
This protest has drawn hundreds of participants.
Some of those here have been sitting on the road, temporarily halting buses and other traffic. Passing drivers have been blaring their horns.
The shop that was the focus of the protest - which the BBC is not identifying - is now boarded up and there's a presence of about 15 police officers nearby.
I've seen some protesters kicking the boarded-up storefront, with others actively working to calm feelings down.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "I know Londoners are concerned by the events in a shop in Peckham.
"I am in touch with the Met and am urgently seeking further information."