Inmate stabbed at HMP Wandsworth - Met Police
- Published
An inmate has been stabbed at HMP Wandsworth in south west London, Metropolitan Police have said.
The man is in critical condition and was taken to a major trauma centre after emergency services were called to the prison on Sunday.
Police were called at around 15:20 BST to reports of an inmate being assaulted inside the prison.
The incident, which took place between prisoners, was also attended by an air ambulance.
A Met spokesperson said: "Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and a man has been taken to hospital for treatment to a stab injury.
"He remains there in a critical condition."
No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing, police said.
HMP Wandsworth, as well as the wider prison service, has faced increased scrutiny after terror suspect Daniel Khalife escaped on Wednesday.
Mr Khalife was charged with escaping from Wandsworth prison on Sunday, after he was arrested on a towpath in Northolt on Saturday following a four-day manhunt.
A prison service spokesperson said: "Staff swiftly responded to an incident between prisoners at HMP Wandsworth today.
"We have a zero tolerance approach to violence and will always take strong action against those who break these rules."
On Sunday, Justice Secretary Alex Chalk confirmed that around 40 inmates had been transferred from Wandsworth prison - which holds about 1,600 inmates - in response to Mr Khalife's escape.
Mr Chalk also said preliminary inquiries had confirmed that the correct security protocols and staffing levels were in place at the time of the escape.