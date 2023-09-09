Residents complain of side-effects after waste fire
Residents in south-west London have voiced concerns about smoke from an ongoing fire at a waste disposal site in Herne Hill, Brixton.
London Fire Brigade (LFB) say the fire, which started in the early hours of Friday on Shakespeare Road, is under control but "still producing smoke".
The brigade is continuing to tell nearby residents to close windows and doors, despite the hot weather.
People nearby have been complaining of side-effects from the smoke.
One woman from Denmark Hill contacted BBC London to say despite walking as far as East Dulwich, she could not escape the smell of smoke.
"I had an uncontrollable coughing fit walking outside last night and nearly vomited from it," she said.
She added the smell was especially bad when in her home, saying: "We're keeping windows closed because we can't breathe, even in this heat."
Dulwich and West Norwood MP Helen Hayes posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that she was "contacting the site's owners and fire brigade about residents' concerns that there appeared to be no fire alarms or sprinklers on the site, so close to many homes".
Members of the public also posted on X, saying they can smell what they believe is "toxic" fumes, with some as far away as Nunhead in the borough of Southwark reporting the "air was rank".
Others report on social media that they haven't been able to sleep in their bedrooms, have had stinging eyes when outside, or have woken up with headaches and a tight feeling in their chest.
In a statement, LFB said the whole building had been alight during the blaze, causing it to partially collapse.
It added 12 gas cylinders were removed as a precaution, because some cylinders can explode when exposed to heat.
There have been no reports of any injuries, and the cause of the fire is being investigated.
It comes as the mayor of London issued a "high" air pollution alert for Saturday.
Sadiq Khan is asking Londoners to "stop their engines idling and refrain from burning wood or garden waste".
The moderate and high daily thresholds are based on the national Daily Air Quality Index (DAQI) from the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).
London Fire Brigade has been contacted for a response.
