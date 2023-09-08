Sean Rigg death: Police watchdog sorry over investigation delays
A police watchdog has apologised to the family of a musician who died in Brixton Police station.
Sean Rigg, 40, who had schizophrenia, died after he was restrained while in custody in August 2008.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) apologised to Mr Rigg's family for delays in concluding its investigations.
In 2019, five Metropolitan Police officers were cleared of misconduct over Mr Rigg's death.
Tom Whiting, the acting director general of the IOPC, also apologised for failing to notify the family that three of the officers had brought civil claims against the watchdog, then known as the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC).
Writing to Mr Rigg's sister, Marcia Rigg, Mr Whiting said: "I wish to apologise to you and your family not just for the delay in the original investigation but also for all of the IPCC's delays thereafter including in completing the second investigation and the time it took to bring matters to a conclusion."
He also apologised for not informing the family of the settlement granted to the officers through their civil claim.
Sean Rigg's death timeline
- August 2008 - Sean Rigg arrested in Balham. He dies after going into cardiac arrest hours after being restrained
- Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) begins an investigation into Mr Rigg's death, which concludes there was no evidence of neglect or wrongdoing and that the police had acted "reasonably and proportionately"
- August 2012 - Southwark Coroner's Court concludes police used "unsuitable and unnecessary force" on Mr Rigg
- November 2012 - Independent review into IPCC's handling of the case begins
- March 2013 - Three Met Officers are arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice
- May 2013 - Independent review concludes the IPCC's review of Mr Rigg's death contained a series of failings, and recommends investigators re-examine key evidence including whether officers should face misconduct proceedings
- October 2014 - Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announces there will be no criminal charges against the officers
- July 2015 - CPS reopens investigation into custody sergeant Sgt Paul White under the Victims' Right to Review
- November 2016 - Southwark Crown Court unanimously clears Sgt White of perjury
- April 2018 - Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) instructs the Met Police to begin gross misconduct hearings against five officers
- March 2019 - All five officers are cleared of misconduct
In response to the IOPC's apology, Ms Rigg said: "Fifteen years since my brother Sean Rigg died at Brixton police station on the evening of 21 August 2008, the never-ending trauma and painful impact continues to haunt me, through no fault of my own or my family."
She criticised the lack of any "proper accountability" over her brother's death.
Ms Rigg added: "I appreciate these apologies and trust that the IOPC will now consider informing families and complainants of any similar compensation to officers by the IOPC as a matter of course."
