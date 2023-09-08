London NHS trust and senior nurse charged over woman's death
- Published
A senior NHS nurse and a hospital trust have been charged with manslaughter offences following the death of a woman at an east London hospital.
Alice Figueiredo, 22, died at Goodmayes Hospital in Redbridge on 7 July 2015.
Hospital ward manager Benjamin Aninakwa, 52, from Grays in Essex, and North East London NHS Foundation Trust will appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on 4 October.
Ms Figueiredo's family have been informed, police said.
The Met said it had launched an investigation into Ms Figueiredo's death in April 2016, and it referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in March 2021.
In a statement, the force said it had now charged the NHS trust with corporate manslaughter and an offence under the Health and Safety at Work Act.
Mr Aninakwa has been charged with gross negligence manslaughter and an offence under the Health and Safety at Work Act.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk