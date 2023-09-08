Brixton fire: Residents told to shut windows over waste site blaze
- Published
Residents in south-west London have been asked to close their windows and doors due to a large fire at a waste disposal site in Herne Hill, Brixton.
London Fire Brigade (LFB) said about 100 firefighters and 15 fire engines were on the scene at Shakespeare Road.
It added the whole building was alight and had partially collapsed, with the fire producing large amounts of smoke.
The brigade said it was called at 02:09 BST and had received more than 20 calls about the incident.
In a statement, LFB said crews from Brixton, Clapham, West Norwood, Peckham and surrounding fire stations had attended the fire.
It added two 100ft (32m) turntable ladders and water towers were being used to tackle the flames.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk