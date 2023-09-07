Two Brewers: Teen arrested over alleged homophobic attack
A teenager has been arrested in connection with an alleged homophobic attack outside a pub in south London.
Two men, in their 20s and 30s, were attacked outside the Two Brewers on Clapham High Street on 13 August.
A 19-year-old male has now been arrested on suspicion of two counts of GBH. He was arrested in South Norwood and remains in police custody.
Det Supt Vanessa Britton said the arrest marked a "significant development" in its investigation.
She added: "The two victims have been informed and continue to be supported by our officers, including our dedicated LGBT+ community liaison officer (CLO).
"I know the concern and distress this horrific incident has caused among the LGBT+ community and I want to reassure them - and Londoners as a whole - that a team of officers is working diligently to investigate."
The incident happened at about 22:15 BST as the two men were stood outside the nightclub.
The Met said they were approached by a man who attacked them with a knife before running away.
They were taken to hospital for treatment and have since been discharged.
