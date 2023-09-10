South London councils join together to tackle domestic abuse
Seven south London boroughs have joined together on a project aimed at tackling domestic abuse.
Called Prevent and Change (PAC) and led by Lambeth Council, it aims to work better with communities to manage perpetrators.
The project is expecting in excess of 50 referrals per borough a year, equating to more than 700 people over its two-year lifespan.
It will also focus on the safety and wellbeing of victims and children.
It says it also aims to enhance its understanding of harmful behaviours within diverse and marginalised groups.
The other councils involved are Kingston, Lewisham, Merton, Richmond, Southwark and Wandsworth.
PAC is the first time a cross-borough coordinator has been employed to work across a project.
Survivor support
It will also see a dedicated community engagement post, which it says will aim to understand diverse, local experiences of gender-based abuse and inform a sustained approach to reducing harm.
A dedicated team, led by the charity Refuge, will deliver standalone victim and survivor support while Cambridge Centre for Evidence Based Policing will evaluate the model throughout the project's lifespan.
Another charity, Richmond Fellowship, will deliver one-to-one and group work interventions with perpetrators. The project says the fellowship will coordinate panels and will aim to facilitate community engagement and workforce development.
Councillor Dr Mahamed Hashi, cabinet member for safer communities at Lambeth Council, said: "This type of London-wide collaboration, alongside leading national projects and partners, is essential and demonstrates our commitment to make a real improvement to the safety of women and girls."
