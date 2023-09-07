Oxford Street: Two men in court charged with attempted robbery
Two men accused of trying to rob a businessman on London's Oxford Street have appeared in court.
Abdesselam Ouamane, 36, of Rainham, and Tarek Djaji, 26, of no fixed address, attempted to steal a Rolex watch from the man who they punched to the ground, Westminster Magistrates' Court heard.
Tuesday's events were witnessed by a BBC reporter broadcasting nearby.
The men were remanded into custody and are due to appear at Southwark Crown Court on 5 October.
The court heard they were detained at Marble Arch station at about 11:00 BST near where the alleged robbery took place.
They were charged by police a day later.
