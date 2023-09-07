Oxford Street: Two men in court charged with attempted robbery

Five men outside shop on Oxford Street
The incident took place outside the Royal Gifts Gallery on Europe's busiest high street
By Harry Low
BBC News

Two men accused of trying to rob a businessman on London's Oxford Street have appeared in court.

Abdesselam Ouamane, 36, of Rainham, and Tarek Djaji, 26, of no fixed address, attempted to steal a Rolex watch from the man who they punched to the ground, Westminster Magistrates' Court heard.

Tuesday's events were witnessed by a BBC reporter broadcasting nearby.

The men were remanded into custody and are due to appear at Southwark Crown Court on 5 October.

The court heard they were detained at Marble Arch station at about 11:00 BST near where the alleged robbery took place.

They were charged by police a day later.

Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.