Philip Glanville: Hackney mayor faces no-confidence motion
A no-confidence motion in the Hackney mayor has been tabled by Green Party councillors after a photo showed him at a social event with a then-councillor arrested over child abuse images.
Philip Glanville announced on Monday he was taking a paid leave of absence after he was suspended by Labour.
Green opposition councillors say they are "appalled by his conduct".
They are also calling for an independent investigation into "who knew what and when".
Mr Glanville was suspended from the Labour Party after a photo posted on social media showed him at a Eurovision party with former Hackney councillor Tom Dewey.
Dewey was arrested on 29 April 2022 over child abuse images, and the photo shows him with Mr Glanville at the party on 14 May the same year.
Dewey later admitted three counts of possessing indecent images of children. Five of the images were in the most serious category A, 41 in category B and 203 in category C.
When he was suspended last week, Mr Glanville said he had not known of the "full extent" of the allegations against Dewey.
A Labour source previously told the BBC that the photo showing the pair at the event was "a clear contradiction of information that was previously given by Philip Glanville to us and the media".
'Damaged beyond repair'
About 40 to 50 Hackney residents gathered outside the town hall on Wednesday evening to express their anger at the mayor.
One resident, who has worked in safeguarding, said: "There are so many vulnerable children. People are looking for leadership. It's hard to safeguard kids in this borough and people want inspiration."
Green leader Zoë Garbett, who put forward the motion, is calling for Mr Glanville to resign, after seven years in office, saying "trust and confidence in the mayor has been damaged beyond repair".
She added: "His position is untenable, which is why we - along with many other Hackney residents - are now calling for his resignation. Without that, we can't even begin to work to restore trust in the council."
She has previously called for an independent inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Dewey's resignation and the subsequent De Beauvoir ward by-election, in which the Green candidate finished second by just 27 votes.If accepted, the no-confidence motion will be debated by the full council on 27 September.
