Declan Donnelly: Pair plead guilty plead guilty over luxury car plot
Two men have admitted plotting to steal a number of luxury cars worth about £750,000 - including one owned by TV star Declan Donnelly.
The presenter and actor's black Range Rover was among those targeted in the conspiracy but was never taken.
Ryan Crafts and Charlie Kavanagh, both 30, had been due to stand trial on Wednesday at Kingston-upon-Thames Crown Court.
Instead, they pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal.
Crafts, from Wokingham, Berkshire, and Kavanagh, from Ashford, Surrey, will be sentenced at a later date.
About 12 people have been charged in relation to the alleged car theft operation, with four pleading guilty in September 2021, and a further man admitting conspiracy to steal last September.
Police were called to Mr Donnelly's west London home in the early hours of 6 April 2021, although no vehicle was actually taken.
The I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! presenter, his wife and their young daughter were reportedly asleep at the time.