Highgate Wood School closed following cyber attack
- Published
A north London school has been forced to temporarily close due to a cyber attack on its computer systems.
Highgate Wood School, with 1,500 pupils, has had to remain shut for another week following the school summer holiday.
Computer systems at the Crouch End school have been taken down by the attack, causing confusion for online timetables, classes and homework.
The school says it is confident it will reopen on 11 September.
A spokesperson said it could not make other provisions for the children while the systems were down.
An email addressed to parents from the school, read: "With the help of Haringey Council, London Grid for Learning and other external experts in the field of cyber security, we're doing everything to get our systems and functionality back up and running as swiftly and securely as possible.
"We sincerely apologise for any disruption and inconvenience this may cause you and your family and thank you for your patience, support and understanding at this time as we work through these IT issues."
Haringey Council has been approached for comment.
