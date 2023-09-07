Russ Millions: Rapper banned for 12 months for drug-driving offence
A chart-topping rapper has been banned from driving for 12 months after being found behind the wheel while nearly three times the cannabis limit.
Russ Millions, real name Shylo Millwood, was in his BMW X6 Series in Mottingham, south-east London, when a motorist reported him to the police for dangerous driving on 1 March.
Officers detected a strong smell of cannabis in the car and arrested him, Bromley Magistrates' Court heard.
The 27-year-old was also fined £1,000.
The rapper was found to have a THC cannabinol reading of 5.8 micrograms per litre of blood. The legal limit is 2.0.
On Monday, he pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence of cannabis.
Millions is best known for the track Body, which in 2021 became the first drill record to reach number one in the UK official chart.
The Londoner has previous convictions for possessing heroin and cannabis and failing to comply with court community orders.
