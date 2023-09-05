Brixton stabbing: Man killed in midday attack named
- Published
A "popular, well-liked man" stabbed to death next to a park in south London has been named by police.
Ronaldo Scott, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene of the stabbing close to Angell Town Park, in Morrison Road, Brixton, just after midday on Monday.
The Metropolitan Police said extra stop and search powers are in place across Lambeth until 13:00 BST on Wednesday.
Det Ch Insp Kate Blackburn said: "My thoughts are with Ronaldo's family and friends."
She added: "Ronaldo was a popular, well-liked man and his death will be felt throughout the community."
No arrests have been made.
