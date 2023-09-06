Royal Institute of British Architects' first black president begins role
The first black president of the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) says "it's important to get more diverse people into our profession".
Muyiwa Oki, 32, also became the youngest president in its 189-year history at the start of September.
Mr Oki becomes the 80th president in the body's history and succeeds Simon Allford for a two-year term.
"I want to focus on how to create a fairer, more inclusive architectural community," he told the BBC.
The Mace Group architect added: "I want to update the education process so that people from more disadvantaged backgrounds feel comfortable in staying within our profession.
"I've worked on various projects. One of the key ones was the HS2 Euston project, as well as the North London Heat and Power Project in Edmonton."
