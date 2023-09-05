Parents say school well-prepared after concrete found
The parents of pupils who have had to be relocated due to dangerous concrete have praised their school's response.
Corpus Christi Catholic School in Brixton, south-west London, is one of at least seven in London which have part-closed after reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) was found.
About 200 pupils have started the new academic year at nearby St Martin-in-the-Fields High School in Tulse Hill.
The Department for Education (DfE) said it would publish a list this week, but some schools have not yet had an assessment.
The list will not cover academies and free schools as they are responsible for their own buildings.
At the gates into St Martin a sign for Corpus Christi has been installed, where the relocated pupils queued up and entered.
The 324-year-old building has capacity after it announced its part-closure this summer due to falling pupil numbers.
Corpus Christi pupils who have been moved are in Years 3, 4, 5 and 6, while children in younger age groups taught in the infant area of the school are able to remain at the site.
'Not disruptive at all'
Philippa Chamberlayne, 38, from Brixton, has one child at the infant area on site and a second in Year 3.
She said the headmaster told her the school received the DfE's survey "some weeks ago".
"I think Corpus Christi were really on it and got it done instantly and realised there were problems, so they had the whole summer to sort the issue," she said.
Ms Chamberlayne added the school offered ways of preparing for the change, including extended drop-off windows and parents' WhatsApp groups.
Michael Donnelly, 46, whose son is in Year 5, said the temporary change of schools was "not disruptive at all".
"I think because the solution is so good, people aren't particularly concerned."
Dominic Collard, 48, from Streatham Hill, whose child is in Year 4, said the arrangement brought "a great sense of relief".
He said his son was "thrilled" to be in a different location, adding: "It's like going to a theme park for the day I think!"
He added: "On a personal level it's closer to our home, so we're not in any rush for it to go back and we'd rather wait and get the problem fixed properly."
'A very good solution'
Miranda Sawyer, 56, chair of governors at Corpus Christi, said: "We looked at lots of different options in the area and Lambeth [Borough Council] were really helpful."
Ms Sawyer said the school felt "pretty lucky" it had found a "very good solution temporarily", but was unsure how long the arrangement would last.
Josephine Okokon, headteacher at St Martin-in-the-Fields High School for Girls, told BBC London: "We are pleased to have been able to offer our help to Corpus Christi Catholic School during what is a difficult time for them."
