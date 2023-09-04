Brixton stabbing: Man killed in midday attack
- Published
A man has been stabbed to death next to a park in south London.
The victim, aged in his early 20s, was found with severe stab wounds in Morrison Road, Brixton, just after midday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests have been made, and a crime scene is in place close to Angell Town Park, the Metropolitan Police said.
Witnesses and those with information have been urged to call the force on 101.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.