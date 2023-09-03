Man charged with Wandsworth murder
A man has been charged with murder after he stabbed to death a 32-year-old man in south-west London.
Earl Morin-Britton, 36, from Sutton was arrested and charged on 2 September with the murder of Theo Porteous.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Officers were called to Thessaly Road in Nine Elms at about 12:30 BST on Thursday where they found a 32-year-old with a number of knife wounds.
Paramedics and London's Air Ambulance were deployed to the area but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mr Porteous's next of kin have been informed.
