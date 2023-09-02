Cyclist reaches Parliament Square after 3,000-mile ride
A record-breaking cyclist has completed a 3,000-mile ride around the circumference of mainland Britain on a handmade bamboo bike.
Kate Strong, 44, holds three cycling world records and a triathlon championship.
Ms Strong embarked on her 90-day challenge to raise awareness of the climate crisis.
She set off from Westminster on 5 June, cycling to Norwich for her first official stop.
She then travelled to places including Edinburgh, John O'Groats, Glasgow and Liverpool, camping along the way.
She then cycled around the coast of Wales, through Cardiff and Bristol, before reaching Land's End in Cornwall.
Ms Strong crossed the finish line at Parliament Square on Saturday afternoon, to the cheers of supporters.
Talking about the challenge she said: "I'm not a scientist, and this is just my opinion, but we need immediate action, we need urgent action.
"We need massive action, but on an individual level, and then pass it on to the government and the macro to make sure the framework that we work within supports the bigger picture as well."
Ms Strong completed the challenge on a handmade bike built partly out of bamboo.
As part of the ride, she visited about 40 innovative climate projects across the country.
"I'm really looking forward to hearing what the youth have to say, what they think is important, and what they would like me, as an older woman, to do," she said.
"I think I'm doing the right thing, but they might have other opinions, and also to hear what's important to them and how we can help contribute to their future."