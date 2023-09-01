Ulez: 171 reports of vandalised cameras logged by Met Police in two weeks
There have been 171 reports of crimes relating to Ulez cameras logged since 17 August, the Met Police has said.
The BBC previously revealed that more than 300 cameras had been vandalised between April and mid-August.
The actual number of cameras affected is likely to be even higher as one report can represent attacks on multiple cameras.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan's Ultra Low Emission Zone expanded across all of the capital's boroughs on 29 August.
The Metropolitan Police told the BBC: "To date, Met investigations have led to the arrest of two individuals, one charged and bailed for trial to June 2024 and the other [case] discontinued by the CPS."
It added that the force "continues to monitor anti-Ulez protests, as we do for all potential public order matters, to consider if bespoke policing plans are required".
'Vandalism will not stop Ulez'
The implementation of the expanded clean-air zone has been controversial, with some protests attracting between 200 and 300 people.
As of mid-August, TfL had installed 1,900 cameras in outer London and there are now more than 3,400 cameras across the Ulez.
A Transport for London spokesperson said: "Criminal damage to Ulez cameras puts the perpetrators at risk of prosecution and life-changing injuries, while simultaneously risking the safety of the public.
"Camera vandalism will not stop the Ulez operating London-wide. All vandalised cameras are replaced as soon as possible."
Unofficial data gathered by a group of people calling themselves Julie's Ulez map, who are opposed to the expansion, shows that out of the 1,762 cameras in outer London, about 450 have been damaged or stolen.
Data from the map suggests that across Greater London, almost one in five cameras are damaged or missing.