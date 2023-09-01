CCTV cameras used to catch fly-tippers earn nothing in fines
CCTV cameras installed in central London to track fly-tippers have earned no money in fines since going live in February, a Freedom of Information (FOI) request has revealed.
Westminster City Council had 458 referrals from the AI cameras, which are located in three hotspots in the borough.
However, it has emerged that only a few referrals were ever followed up.
The BBC has contacted the council for comment.
Warlock Road in Maida Vale had the highest number of alleged fly-tipping incidents, with 237 between February and August. This was followed by 183 in Denbigh Place, Pimlico, and 83 in Foley Street, Fitzrovia.
The cameras aim to catch people dumping household goods such as washing machines and mattresses.
'Get tough'
Footage of suspected incidents of fly-tipping is supposed to be reviewed by council officers with the licence plate details then sent to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) to identify the culprits and issue them with fines.
However, since the installation of the cameras in February the council has made only three referrals for information from the DVLA, the FOI request revealed.
The decision to install the cameras came after Westminster recorded 1,700 offences of fly-tipping in 2022.
Items dumped on London streets include fridges, toilets, barbecues and building waste such as wooden panels.
In February, Labour councillor Paul Dimoldenberg told BBC Radio London that the authority was determined to "get tough" and issue fines to those people who were making "a complete mess" of the streets of central London.
Mr Dimoldenberg, the lead member for city management and air quality, added that the council would prioritise prosecuting businesses for illegally dumping their rubbish.