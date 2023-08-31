M&S launches legal challenge over Oxford Street store
- Published
Marks & Spencer has launched a legal challenge against a decision to prevent it bulldozing and redeveloping its flagship central London store.
The retailer wants to replace the Art Deco building at 458 Oxford Street with a new shop and office block.
Despite strong opposition Westminster Council and City Hall approved the scheme last April, but it was later recalled by the government.
M&S said it had taken the action to "overcome a misguided agenda".
Sacha Berendji, operations director at M&S, said: "We have done this because we believe the secretary of state wrongly interpreted and applied planning policy, to justify his rejection of our scheme on grounds of heritage and environmental concerns.
"It is hugely disappointing that after two years of support and approvals at every stage, we have been forced to take legal action to overcome a misguided agenda against our scheme, and we will be challenging this to the fullest extent possible."
'Utterly pathetic'
The announcement follows criticism of the government's decision by the company's boss Stuart Machin, who said it was an act of "self-sabotage" and warned the firm might leave the site on the world-famous shopping street altogether.
"We have been clear from the outset that there is no other viable scheme - so, after almost a century at Marble Arch, M&S is now left with no choice but to review its future position on Oxford Street on the whim of one man. It is utterly pathetic."
The company wants to build a new store within a 10-storey complex, as it argues the current building is "failing". But environmental and heritage campaigners said the 1929 building should instead be refurbished and restored.
Last autumn Communities Secretary Michael Gove - who has the power to overturn local planning decisions - ordered a public inquiry into the development.
The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has been contacted for a response.