Dagenham stabbing: Man suffering delusions detained for killing mother
- Published
A man has been detained in hospital indefinitely after killing his mother and attacking his sister days after stopping taking medicine for paranoid schizophrenia so he could lose weight.
Nicolas Aina, 28, stabbed his mother Caroline Adeyelu, 64, to death at the family home in Auriel Avenue, in Dagenham, east London, on 30 October.
He admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility.
The court was told Aina was suffering from severe psychosis with delusions.
These included delusions about witchcraft, electric voltage and being the "king of Africa".
He also admitted unlawfully wounding his sister, Angel Adeyelu, 33, who he stabbed seven times.
Sentencing Aina at the Old Bailey, Judge David Aubrey KC told him: "You will remain a risk of further psychiatric episodes in the future and it is of relevance that you had two previous admissions when you had been detained under the Mental Health Act.
"You have caused untold and devastating harm to your family."
'Medication stopped'
Prosecutor Deanna Heer KC told the court the defendant had previously been admitted to hospital for psychotic illness twice but had been discharged into the community in October 2021.
In a police interview he admitted attacking his mother and sister because he claimed his family were "out to get him", Ms Heer KC said.
"He said he suffered from paranoid schizophrenia but had stopped taking his medication 16 days ago because he wanted to lose weight," she told the court.
Ms Heer KC said Aina had been violent to family members in the past, hitting another sister over the head with a lamp and threatening his mother with a knife.
In the week before the killing, Angel Adeyelu noticed her brother's mental health was deteriorating and their mother spoke to a nurse.
'You're a witch'
The court was told Aina entered his sister's room at about 21:00 on the night of the attacks carrying a knife.
He said to her: "I'm going to kill you. I'm going to kill you. You're a witch," before stabbing her in the chest, arm, wrist and thigh.
Her mother heard her daughter's screams and rushed in, trying to pull Aina off her daughter, but the court heard he overpowered her and lunged at her with the knife.
He stabbed his mother in the chest and arm before leaving the house and throwing the knife in a bin.
The sister called 999 but Aina handed himself in at a police station within minutes of the attack, the court was told.
After the defendant was remanded into custody at HMP Pentonville he was assessed by medical professionals who found him to be delusional.
Judge Aubrey told Aina: "There is a possibility you will never be released."
