Croydon pub fires: Two derelict buildings streets apart damaged
About 100 firefighters have been tackling fires at two derelict pubs just streets apart in Croydon, south London.
The second floor and roof of The Windmill pub in St James's Road were destroyed by the fire, causing the roof to collapse, in the early morning.
The first and second floors of the Drum and Monkey pub in nearby Gloucester Road were also destroyed.
No-one was reported as having been hurt and both fires are now under control.
The cause of the fires is currently unknown.
One of London Fire Brigade's 32m (105ft) turntable ladders was used as a water tower to tackle the fire from above.
The blaze has caused traffic in the nearby areas with some roads closed by police.