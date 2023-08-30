Shoreditch: Drug addict guilty of murdering Darren Ammon
- Published
A drug addict who bound and strangled a man before pawning his television for £15 has been found guilty of murder.
Salieu Seray-Wurie, 26, killed Darren Ammon at the 47-year-old's flat in Shoreditch, east London, on 15 October.
Homeless Seray-Wurie denied intending to seriously hurt Mr Ammon but was found guilty of murder having already admitted manslaughter.
Mr Ammon, who was addicted to Class A drugs, was described as a "much-loved father and son".
Prosecutor Jacqueline Carey KC had told jurors at the Old Bailey that the killing "appears to have been motivated by the fact that the defendant believed Mr Ammon had possession of his bank card and because he needed money to fund his drugs habit".
"The defendant assaulted Mr Ammon and ultimately strangled him to death," she said.
"After killing Mr Ammon, the defendant stole Mr Ammon's TV and wallet, subsequently pawning the TV within 60-90 minutes of the murder."
He had let the defendant stay at his flat while living a chaotic "hand-to-mouth" existence, jurors were told.
Ms Carey told the Old Bailey: "Whether Mr Ammon was tied up before, during or after the fatal attack is not known, but it is clear that ensuring that Mr Ammon either could not defend himself or could not summon assistance would have taken some time, some strength and some thought."
Seray-Wurie, who was arrested a week after the killing, had initially claimed not to have been present at the time of Mr Ammon's death but on the second day of his trial pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
He will be sentenced at the Old Bailey on Thursday.
