New Malden: Railway trespassers risk death, Network Rail warns
- Published
People are risking their lives by walking along the tracks at a south-west London railway station, Network Rail has warned.
There have been several cases of people taking to the tracks at Motspur Park station in New Malden after a footbridge was closed for renovations.
Helen Yorke, from Network Rail, said walking alongside the electrified tracks was "stupid and reckless".
The 750 volts powering the tracks could "easily" kill people, she added.
Access to and from the station platforms from Station Road via the existing footbridge temporarily ended in July.
A designated diversionary route is in place, with passengers asked to access the platforms via the nearby level crossing.
There have been five reported incidents of trespassing on the tracks over the past couple of weeks, involving both adults and children.
'Life-ending consequences'
CCTV footage shows people leaving the platform and walking about 50m alongside the live railway tracks before exiting the station at the level crossing.
A spokesperson for the British Transport Police said: "Trespassing on any part of the rail network is something we take extremely seriously.
"Not only is it illegal but this environment is full of hidden dangers that can result in serious and life-ending consequences."
Extra police patrols will be carried out at the station.