Notting Hill Carnival: Eight injured in stabbings
Eight men have been injured in separate stabbings at the Notting Hill Carnival.
One - a 29-year-old man - was left critically ill after being attacked in Warfield Road shortly after 21:00 BST on Monday, the Met Police said.
A 19-year-old man was also in a serious but stable condition after a stabbing in Ladbroke Grove at about 20:00 BST.
Six other men - aged 18, 19, 20, 25, 28 and 40 - were left with non-life threatening injuries in separate stabbings throughout Monday evening.
There were 275 arrests across the two days of the carnival, with 165 arrests on Monday for a range of offences, including possession of offensive weapons, assaults on police officers, drug possession and sexual offences.
Deputy Assistant Commander Ade Adelekan, who oversaw the policing operation, said: "It is regrettable that for a second year in a row, Monday night at Carnival has been marred by serious violence."
He said: "Nobody disputes the significance of Carnival on London's cultural calendar and the overwhelming majority of those who came will have had a positive experience.
"However, we cannot overlook the stabbings, sexual assaults and attacks on police officers that we have seen.
"As we do following any major operation, we will be reviewing the events of the past two days and giving thorough consideration to what may need to change in future years."
He added: "Carnival is a challenging policing environment. Officers were asked to be vigilant and alert but to be approachable, respectful and sensitive at the same time. They did all of that and more and they deserve our recognition and our thanks."