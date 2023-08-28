Notting Hill Carnival celebrates Windrush legacy in blaze of colour
Londoners celebrating Caribbean culture at Notting Hill Carnival have been back winding their way through the streets of west London for the famous parade's 55th incarnation.
Thumping sound systems accompanied colourful feathered bands with representations of everywhere from Martinique to Mauritius.
Commemorating 75 years since the first Windrush arrivals, Transport for London teamed up with the Windrush Generation Association to provide a float for the veterans to celebrate.
In another poignant tribute, sound systems fell silent for 72 seconds on both Sunday and Monday to remember the victims of Grenfell, the tower which can be seen from various parts of the route.
Celebrities including Lily Allen, Idris Elba and Nick Grimshaw were among those partying at this year's carnival, and is was expected more than two million people will have taken to the streets by the end of the bank holiday.
Aboard the Windrush 75 bus, Deborah Klass, chief executive of the Windrush Generation Association told how the float is dedicated to those who disembarked the HMT Empire Windrush at Tilbury in 1948, celebrating the diamond anniversary of their arrival.
"I think we've got someone from every island in the Caribbean on this bus today," she said.
The bus was provided by GoAhead and adorning it was a bespoke Windrush stamp collection design.
Ms Klass added: "We've been involved in getting our elders on to the bus today so that they can be celebrated.
"It will have been 75 years ago since they first came to Britain. We want to give that welcome that they should have had."
She continued: "London is a melting pot of diversity and culture, so it's so wonderful that young people really want to represent Britain as well as the native country of their parents and bring them together.
"It's the legacy and memories that the Windrush generation have brought to Britain. Everyone here is just so proud of their origins and their descent. I'm here with my Granada flag here representing my mum and dad."
Wesley Dowridge, 80, who first came to the UK in May 1962 from Guyana, was among those invited on to the bus with his daughter.
He said: "We've been here all these years contributing to the country, through the war and the NHS. It's great that we are finally getting the recognition.
"Carnival is vitally important for my generation. We are happy people who love music, it's beautiful to see all the young people here today of all different races together, it just shows that music and food brings everyone together.
"Apparently this is the largest carnival in the world after Brazil and it makes me feel exceptionally proud."
As part of the tributes to the Grenfell victims, firefighters and survivors stood outside Ladbroke Grove fire station followed by a round of applause from the public.
This year's organisers and police said they were putting a special focus on crowd management to keep people safe.
The extra measures included 500 more stewards briefed to spot densely packed areas, a group monitoring the situation by trialling crowd safety camera technology, and more officers on horses.
On Sunday the Metropolitan Police said the mood at the carnival had been "good-natured throughout the day" as they announced that a Section 60 order, providing officers with additional search powers, would be imposed overnight.
The force described it as a "precautionary step" following "information" that some people had travelled to the area carrying knives.
In an update released just before midnight on Sunday, the Met said 85 people had been arrested, including 11 for sexual assault and 10 for assault on a police officer.
