In pictures: Children's day at Notting Hill Carnival
- Published
The future of the Notting Hill Carnival was at the forefront on Sunday as the traditional children's day parade wound through the streets of west London.
The family-friendly day is designed to encourage the next generation - and hundreds of youngsters donned their glad rags and turned out to dance along the route.
Here are just a few who got into the carnival spirit:
The carnival is one of the longest-running street parties in the world and the largest street party in Europe.
More than two million people, including thousands of tourists, attend each year to follow the three-mile parade through W10.
The event is an international showcase for mas dancing, soca, calypso, steel bands and sound systems.
The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan earlier referred to the carnival as "part of the very fabric of our city".
"The community-led celebration of Caribbean history and culture embodies everything that makes London the greatest city in the world and, as we continue to work to build a fairer, more prosperous city for all, I'm delighted that it's back, bigger and better than ever."
The celebration continues on Bank Holiday Monday with the adults' parade which begins at midday. Spectators are advised to arrive early to get a good spot.