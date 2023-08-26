Fresh dates for London hot air balloon event after summer cancellations
- Published
Fresh attempt will be made to fly up to 50 hot air balloons over central London later this year after organisers were able to secure extra dates.
The Lord Mayor's Hot Balloon Regatta had been scheduled to take place on a few dates over the summer, but was cancelled due to poor weather.
Organisers have earmarked 1 October and 22 October as new standby dates for the mass lift-off.
Balloons will take to the skies on the first date the weather is suitable.
The regatta was last held in 2019, when 46 hot air balloons launched from Battersea Park at 05:30 BST and floated through the skies across central London.
Three dates in May and July had been earmarked for this year's event, but each had to be called off.
Since 2015, the regatta, which aims to generate awareness about the Lord Mayor's Appeal, has raised more than £250,000.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk