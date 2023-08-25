Bow: About 100 firefighters tackle huge east London blaze

Blaze in bowMalcolm Balen
A fire at a business centre broke out with about 12 fire engines tackling the blaze

A huge fire has broken out in east London with thick black smoke seen billowing into the air.

About 100 firefighters were tackling the blaze in a seven-floor building at a business and residential centre in Fairfield Road, Bow, on Friday evening.

Two of the the London Fire Brigade's 32m (105ft) turntable ladders were deployed as water towers to tackle the flames from height.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and there are no reports of injuries.

@GeneralMCNews
Crowds gathered as smoke billowed in the air
Jonathan Brady
Firefighters deployed a crane to fight the blaze

The London Fire Brigade, which sent 15 engines to the scene, described it as a "very visible fire", with footage on social media showing flames and clouds of smoke.

A spokesperson for the London Fire Brigade said that 120 calls were made as onlookers gathered.

@Ted74478017
The roof of a business centre is alight
Jonathan Brady
Firefighters at the scene at the business centre in Fairfield Road, Bow

They added: "Most of the roof is alight in a seven-floor building.

"The fire is a very visible fire and 120 calls were made to the brigade's 999 control centre alerting them to the fire.

"The brigade was called at 18.04 BST and is still at the scene. Fire crews from Bethnal Green, Whitechapel, Homerton and surrounding fire stations are in attendance."

This Twitter post cannot be displayed in your browser. Please enable Javascript or try a different browser.View original content on Twitter
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
Skip twitter post by old maiden type of shoes

Allow Twitter content?

This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy and privacy policy before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.