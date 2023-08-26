Notting Hill Carnival: Windrush-themed bus to run to mark 75th anniversary
A Windrush-themed bus is set to run at the Notting Hill Carnival to mark the 75th anniversary of the docking of HMT Empire Windrush, carrying passengers from the Caribbean to the UK.
The double-decker features artwork by artist Baraka Carberry and will run as part of the Transport for London (TfL) float during this weekend's parade.
It celebrates the contributions of the Windrush generation, TfL says.
After the parade, the bus will also run during Black History Month in October.
The wrap visually entwines the culture, community and colours of Notting Hill Carnival and the 75-year history of Windrush, TfL said.
Designer Ms Carberry said: "The Windrush generation came to rebuild England after World War One. I felt that it was important for this artwork to represent our past, present and future.
"I hope that it inspires young black children to make their hopes and dreams count, allowing them to become beacons which inspire future generations."
Ms Carberry was also one of the five artists of Caribbean heritage who created the Windrush 75 stamps for Royal Mail.
Andy Lord, TfL's transport commissioner, said he was "honoured" to join the Windrush veterans, their descendants and colleagues to mark and celebrate "this significant anniversary".
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "It is a fitting tribute to the Caribbean men, women and children who came to London all those years ago and have helped make our capital the greatest city in the world."
The annual Notting Hill Carnival returns to west London on Sunday 27 and Monday 28 August with more than two million people expected to attend.