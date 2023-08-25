Nine Elms: Man stabbed to death in south-west London
A man has been stabbed to death on a street in south-west London.
Police were called to Thessaly Road in Nine Elms at about 12:30 BST on Thursday where they found a 32-year-old with a number of knife wounds.
Paramedics and London's Air Ambulance were deployed to the area but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Met said his next of kin have been notified and a post-mortem examination would take place. No arrests have been made.
A crime scene remains in place and the force said officers "will be more visible in the area over the coming days".
Det Ch Insp Wayne Jolley, who is leading the Met's investigation, said: "At this early stage we are putting together a timeline of events that led to, and immediately followed, this stabbing.
"I am keen to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of this incident or has information concerning the identity of the person responsible.
"If you have information please do get in touch - even details that may seem irrelevant could be important to our investigation."
