Julian Ebanks-Ford: Police search for driver after fatal stabbing
Police are searching for the driver of a small white car following the death of a man who was fatally stabbed in south-east London.
Julian Ebanks-Ford, 20, was found injured on Kender Street, New Cross, at about 01:00 BST on 4 August.
The Met said the driver of the car, captured on CCTV, "would have seen a significant part" of what happened.
Ismail Kallon, 20, of Kender Street, has previously appeared in court charged with Mr Ebanks-Ford's murder.
Det Ch Insp Chris Wood, who is leading the investigation, said the CCTV footage shows "a small white car, possibly a Smart car, [which] we think would have seen a significant part of this incident".
He continued: "The car had turned into Kender Street from Queens Road and came to abrupt stop as Julian and the suspect ran across in front of the vehicle.
"It is possible that the driver and anyone else inside the vehicle are witnesses to this incident, and I can reassure them they will receive all the support they require should they come forward to speak to us."
A post mortem examination on 5 August confirmed Mr Ebanks-Ford died from a single stab wound.
