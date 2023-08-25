Met Police updates evictions guidance for officers
- Published
The Metropolitan Police has updated its training and guidance on housing evictions for frontline officers.
The force said that the changes, which include a presumption against eviction, are "reflective of the needs of tenants".
It follows work with the Greater London Authority and other organisations.
Mayor Sadiq Khan, said: "Until now, there have been few protections in place to safeguard London's renters from illegal evictions."
He added: "These new, robust guidelines will ensure that London renters not only have a much clearer sense of their rights, but that frontline police officers are far better equipped to respond to incidences of tenants being harassed, threatened or illegally forced out of their homes by their landlords."
The guidance also states that if the eviction is out of hours, and a court-appointed bailiff is not present, then it is considered illegal.
A spokesperson for the Met Police said: "Starting at the point that the effort of a landlord or representative to evict an individual/individuals is illegal will prompt officers to ensure that there is a bailiff in place who is in possession of the relevant paperwork, and that due process - as per the legislation - has been followed."
The force said that the guidance, which was also advised on by Safer Renting and Generation Rent, is available to all frontline officers.
Dan Wilson Craw, deputy chief executive at Generation Rent, said he hoped the guidance would "send a message to landlords that there are consequences for breaking the law".
"Renters need the full protection of the law when threatened with an illegal eviction," he said.
"Police officers must not dismiss them as civil matters or, worse still, assist any landlord in these criminal acts."
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk