TikTok star Mizzy rebailed over alleged social media order breach
- Published
The TikTok star known as Mizzy has again been released on bail after being accused of breaching a court order.
Mizzy, whose real name is Bacari-Bronze O'Garro, appeared at Stratford Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
The 18-year-old has been charged with three breaches of a criminal behaviour order (CBO) relating to the posting of prank videos on social media.
However, his case was adjourned because he has been accused of engaging in further "criminal activities".
The claims are listed in a joint submission by prosecution and defence lawyers.
Mr O'Garro has been accused of visiting the Westfield Centre in Stratford, east London, on 25 May which he is not permitted to do under the CBO.
He is also accused of posting videos on social media on 25 and 26 May without the consent of the people featured.
The TikTok star was initially placed on bail for the offences at a hearing at Thames Magistrates' Court in May.
Mr O'Garro's next appearance was set for 21 September at Stratford Magistrates' Court.
